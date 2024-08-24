Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $192,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $153.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

