Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

