Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $91.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

