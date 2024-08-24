Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

