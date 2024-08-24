Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

