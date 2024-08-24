Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Amcor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

