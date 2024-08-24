Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,260,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,339,000 after purchasing an additional 168,550 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $136,272.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $336,274.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $136,272.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,232. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

