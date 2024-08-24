Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after buying an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,808,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,824,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

