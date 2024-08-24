Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.