Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $67.07 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

