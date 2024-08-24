Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,419 shares of company stock worth $5,297,213. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.