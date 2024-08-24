Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

