Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 236,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1,968.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Paper Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $48.30.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on IP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IP
Insider Activity at International Paper
In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
International Paper Profile
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
