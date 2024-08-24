Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,851 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.05 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

