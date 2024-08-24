Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,063 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $83,733,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $23,569,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

