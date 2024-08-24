Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,886 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 1.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 20,515,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,648,000 after acquiring an additional 227,204 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 19.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sabre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,546,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 250,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,055.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $3.07 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SABR

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.