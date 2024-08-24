Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $989,099 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TER. Evercore ISI downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $131.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

