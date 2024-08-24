Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $199,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

