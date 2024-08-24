Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after buying an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,796,000 after buying an additional 261,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,264,000 after buying an additional 74,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,345,000 after buying an additional 106,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.