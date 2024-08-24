Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $63.84 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,784 shares of company stock worth $772,623 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

