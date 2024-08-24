Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Block Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:SQ opened at $63.84 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Block
In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,784 shares of company stock worth $772,623 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.59.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
