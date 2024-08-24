Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 132.5% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.