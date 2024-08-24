FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.56. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 62,277 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.44.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%.
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
