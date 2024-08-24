FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.56. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 62,277 shares.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FinVolution Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.