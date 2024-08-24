First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.76

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.76 and traded as high as $27.82. First Busey shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 222,061 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get First Busey alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Busey

First Busey Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Busey by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Busey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in First Busey by 22.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 163,042 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.