First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Trading Down 0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 18,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
