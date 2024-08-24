First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 480.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,774 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.61 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.