First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.88

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.80. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 33,692 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $100,185.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,884.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $112,058. Insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

