First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.20

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and traded as low as $34.50. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 116,860 shares changing hands.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $709.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
