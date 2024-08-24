First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.20

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and traded as low as $34.50. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 116,860 shares changing hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $709.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.