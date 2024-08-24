First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after buying an additional 87,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

