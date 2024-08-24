First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.61. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 2,391 shares.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

In other news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $37,753.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,859. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in First US Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.