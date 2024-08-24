Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Critical Comparison

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $372.22 million 2.76 $3.68 million $0.22 120.95 MJ $360,000.00 0.00 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Fiverr International has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fiverr International and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 3.17% 5.56% 1.90% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fiverr International and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 4 6 0 2.60 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $31.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%.

Volatility and Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats MJ on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

