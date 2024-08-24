Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.25.

Shares of FTS opened at C$59.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$60.37. The company has a market cap of C$29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2312668 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.98%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

