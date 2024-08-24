Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 36,557 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.35 target price on Fortune Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FT

Fortune Minerals Stock Down 14.3 %

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$30.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.03.

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.