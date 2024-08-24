Foundation Mastercard Sells 90,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $60,189,260.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total transaction of $47,719,860.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total transaction of $48,069,720.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total transaction of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $466.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

