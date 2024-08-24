Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Shares Down 3.4%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 1,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 17,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.47.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.