Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $40,327,000.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $138.84 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 771.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

