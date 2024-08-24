FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 193,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 221,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 100,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 89,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:FNOV opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

