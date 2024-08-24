FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $14,176,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,572.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 234,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10,473.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $255,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of DAPR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

