FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Public Storage Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $16.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.84. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.42.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $340.92 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $341.71. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.49 and a 200-day moving average of $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

