FY2024 EPS Estimates for Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. Cut by Analyst (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of C$9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. Clarus Securities upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of AEP opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.

In other Atlas Engineered Products news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$253,500.00. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

