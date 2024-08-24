FY2024 EPS Estimates for ATRenew Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATRenew in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for ATRenew’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for ATRenew’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

NYSE RERE opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.17. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

