FY2024 EPS Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Boosted by HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.39. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

