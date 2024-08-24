FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $42.64 on Friday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

