FY2024 EPS Estimates for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Cut by Analyst

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

ONC stock opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.10).

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

