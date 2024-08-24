FY2024 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $43.30 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

