FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Issued By National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $8.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.12. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on BRP from C$116.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$106.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.92.

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

