FY2028 Earnings Estimate for ClearSign Technologies Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of ClearSign Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

