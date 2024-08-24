G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

GIII opened at $26.54 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 285,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 206,993 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

