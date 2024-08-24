Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

