GAP (NYSE:GPS) vs. Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Financial Contrast

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) and GAP (NYSE:GPS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Fashion Group and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAP $15.00 billion 0.00 $502.00 million $1.80 N/A

This table compares Global Fashion Group and GAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Fashion Group and GAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Fashion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAP 0 7 9 0 2.56

GAP has a consensus target price of $26.51, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

Summary

GAP beats Global Fashion Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. The company also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, finance, and IT services; and online retail services, as well as operates as a general partner. It operates through three e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. The company was formerly known as Global Fashion Holding S.A. and changed its name to Global Fashion Group S.A. in March 2015. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

