Gene M. Zamiska Sells 417 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

